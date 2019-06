A big fundraising event is happening in Livonia that helps several animal rescue groups.

Dr. Brian Lyngaas opens up his office and outside area to host the fundraiser. He joined us in studio to tell us more about it. You can hear from him in the video player above.

The event is June 22 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 18518 Farmington in Livonia. It supports Almost Home, Tailwaggers and Paws with a Cause.