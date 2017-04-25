Iron Fish Distillery's Kentucky Derby party Made in Michigan Iron Fish Distillery's Kentucky Derby party Iron Fish Distillery is hosting a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 6.

- Iron Fish Distillery is hosting a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 6.

The First Annual Kentucky Derby Party and Benzie Zonta Fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. at their tasting room in Thompsonville. There's a Derby Hat and bowtie contest, along with a southern food buffet. Tickets are $45, or $40 when you buy five or more.

For more information, visit www.ironfishdistillery.com or call 231-378-FISH.

Iron Fish Distillery is a true farm distillery. You can learn more about what that means from owner Richard Anderson, who joined us on The Nine. You can watch in the video player above.