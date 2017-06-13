Lawrence Hunt owner talks Camp Casey charity event, Father's Day gift ideas

- With Father's Day right around the corner figuring out what to get your special guy can be a challenge.

Lawrence Hunt has some new additions that might be perfect for dad.

Jeff Shattner, owner of Lawrence Hunt, stopped by Fox 2 today - watch the video above.

If you want to see and feel them, the shirts featured in the segment will be at Twelve Oaks Mall.

Lawrence Hunt also has a fabulous charity event coming up from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at 1426 Woodward Ave., in Detroit.

Detroit Tiger James McCann will also be there as they help raise proceeds and awareness for Camp Casey.

There will be cocktails, door prizes, appetizers, raffle prizes and more - and proceeds benefit Camp Casey. Additionally, 50 percent of all shirt sale proceeds will go toward the camp.

For every shirt sold during the event, one will be donated to the Michigan Veteran's Foundation.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.