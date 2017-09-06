Marine Band San Diego at Detroit Marine Week

- Marine Week is underway in Detroit. Now through Sunday, hundreds of Marines are hosting free events from workouts to demonstrations and displays.

The Marine Band San Diego will perform during the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstrations on Friday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 10, as well as other performances throughout the week.

For nearly a century, Marine Band San Diego has thrilled countless thousands throughout the country with its inspiring renditions of patriotic music, classical literature, Big Band and Top 40 favorites, and of course, the marches of John Philip Sousa.

They joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their music.

For more information on Detroit Marine Week, visit www.usmarineweek.com.