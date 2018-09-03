Meatless Monday: Dilly Pea Salad by Shimmy Shack

The Shimmy Shack dropped by on Labor Day to share a recipe for the holiday which offers some big flavors in a healthy way.

The Shimmy Shack specializes in Vegetarian-American food in Ann Arbor. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Dilly Pea Salad

1 small red onion

1 TBSP olive oil

2 TBSP water

4 cups frozen peas

¼ tsp sage

¼ tsp thyme

3-5 TBSP vegan mayo

3 TBSP fresh dill (chopped)



Chop red onion and sauté it in the oil. Add water until onion softens (couple minutes). Mix peas with the onions, add herbs until peas are tender. Stir in mayo and dill. A salad for a labor day picnic. Best if chilled.

