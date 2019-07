- Shimmy Shack Food Truck's Debra Levantrosser joined us on The Nine for Meatless Monday and to talk about their upcoming seven-year anniversary party. Watch in the video player above.

Find their recipe for chilled Strawberry Soup below.

Cold Strawberry Soup:

24 ounces hulled strawberries

2 TBSP plus 1 tsp agave or coconut nectar

¾ cup + 2 TBSP coconut milk

1 ½ tsp lime juice

½ tsp salt

Fresh Mint for garnish

1. Place strawberries in a blender or food processor and process until completely smooth

2. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl

3. Stir in the agave, milk, lime juice and salt

4. Chill until ready to serve

5. Serve with fresh mint as a garnish (and to eat!)

177 calories per half cup

Learn more about the event on https://www.facebook.com/events/1047723218950565/.