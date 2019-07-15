< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Meatless Monday with Shimmy Shack Meatless Monday with Shimmy Shack type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418243671.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418243671");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418243671_418243581_136278"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418243671_418243581_136278";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418243581","video":"584414","title":"Meatless%20Monday%20with%20Shimmy%20Shack","caption":"Shimmy%20Shack%20Food%20Truck%27s%20Debra%20Levantrosser%20joined%20us%20on%20The%20Nine%20for%20Meatless%20Monday%20and%20to%20talk%20about%20their%20upcoming%20seven-year%20anniversary%20party.%20Watch%20in%20the%20video%20player%20above.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FMeatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FMeatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_584414_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657821420%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DXwxvOBAX4_uhCFUPJiTqKQ_bMsM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmeatless-monday-with-shimmy-shack"}},"createDate":"Jul 15 2019 01:57PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418243671_418243581_136278",video:"584414",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Shimmy%2520Shack%2520Food%2520Truck%2527s%2520Debra%2520Levantrosser%2520joined%2520us%2520on%2520The%2520Nine%2520for%2520Meatless%2520Monday%2520and%2520to%2520talk%2520about%2520their%2520upcoming%2520seven-year%2520anniversary%2520party.%2520Watch%2520in%2520the%2520video%2520player%2520above.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_584414_1800.mp4?Expires=1657821420&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=XwxvOBAX4_uhCFUPJiTqKQ_bMsM",eventLabel:"Meatless%20Monday%20with%20Shimmy%20Shack-418243581",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmeatless-monday-with-shimmy-shack"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 15 2019 01:58PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 01:57PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418243671-418243566" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Meatless_Monday_with_Shimmy_Shack_0_7523369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> (FOX 2) - Shimmy Shack Food Truck's Debra Levantrosser joined us on The Nine for Meatless Monday and to talk about their upcoming seven-year anniversary party. Watch in the video player above.

Find their recipe for chilled Strawberry Soup below.

Cold Strawberry Soup:
24 ounces hulled strawberries
2 TBSP plus 1 tsp agave or coconut nectar
¾ cup + 2 TBSP coconut milk
1 ½ tsp lime juice
½ tsp salt
Fresh Mint for garnish
1. Place strawberries in a blender or food processor and process until completely smooth
2. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl
3. Stir in the agave, milk, lime juice and salt
4. Chill until ready to serve
5. Serve with fresh mint as a garnish (and to eat!)
177 calories per half cup

Learn more about the event on https://www.facebook.com/events/1047723218950565/. More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523354_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523354_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carey Gustafson of Handmade Detroit came in this morning to talk about their upcoming Craft Bazaar at Detroit's Mo Pop music festival on July 27 and July 28. Meta Physica Wellness Center Co-Owner and Therapist Jenaveve Biernat joined us on The Nine to talk about the center's services and how they got their entrepreneurial start with The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest. Executive Director of Hatch Detroit, Vittoria Katanski, came on to share more about the contest. Watch in the video above.

The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest helps entrepreneurs achieve their business dreams. Since partnering with Hatch Detroit in 2012, Comerica Bank has awarded $350,000 in prize money to deserving entrepreneurs in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

Find details on services from massages to acupuncture at http://www.metaphysicamassage.com . Learn more and apply for The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest at www.hatchdetroit.com . Learn more and apply for The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest at www.hatchdetroit.com .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/shop-handmade-at-the-craft-bazaar-in-mo-pop-festival" title="Shop Handmade at the Craft Bazaar in Mo Pop Festival" data-articleId="418243298" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Shop_Handmade_at_the_Craft_Bazaar_in_Mo__0_7523290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carey Gustafson of Handmade Detroit came in this morning to talk about their upcoming Craft Bazaar at Detroit's Mo Pop music festival on July 27 and July 28. Carey Gustafson of Handmade Detroit came in this morning to talk about their upcoming Craft Bazaar at Detroit's Mo Pop music festival on July 27 and July 28. Watch in the video player above.

Handmade Detroit is thrilled to be back at the Mo Pop Festival this year, curating the Craft Bazaar Village. The event will showcase a group of 24 makers and artists from Metro Detroit. Vendor applications are now also open for the 14th annual Detroit Urban Craft Fair. Michigan's largest and longest-running indie craft fair is returning to the world's biggest Masonic Temple from December 6 to December 8, and your original, modern handmade crafts or packaged craft foods could be featured there! More than 10,000 holiday shoppers are expected, The application is due by 11:59pm on September 25. MY SALON Suite Hairstylist Leah Zajac joined us this morning to show off summer hair trends. Watch in the video player above.

MY SALON Suite is located in Rochester Hills, among seven other locations in metro Detroit with two more on the way. Learn more on their website at http://www.mysalonsuite.com/about-us.html . (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="power-outage-nyc_1563067515436-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" Featured Videos id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-killed-on-i-75-in-monroe-county-after-crashing-truck-hit-by-passing-cars" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man killed on I-75 in Monroe County after crashing truck, hit by passing cars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cash-in-on-good-food-at-the-fed-community-in-clarkston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cash_in_on_good_food_at_The_Fed_Communit_0_7523312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cash_in_on_good_food_at_The_Fed_Communit_0_7523312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cash_in_on_good_food_at_The_Fed_Communit_0_7523312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cash_in_on_good_food_at_The_Fed_Communit_0_7523312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cash_in_on_good_food_at_The_Fed_Communit_0_7523312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cash in on good food at The Fed Community in Clarkston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-mauled-by-several-pit-bulls-on-detroit-s-west-side-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-warwick%20mauling-071519_1563197583433.jpg_7523147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-warwick%20mauling-071519_1563197583433.jpg_7523147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-warwick%20mauling-071519_1563197583433.jpg_7523147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-warwick%20mauling-071519_1563197583433.jpg_7523147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-warwick%20mauling-071519_1563197583433.jpg_7523147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man mauled by several pit bulls on Detroit's west side, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mich-gas-prices-rise-9-cents-to-average-nearly-3-a-gallon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mich. gas prices rise 9 cents to average nearly $3 a gallon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/drivers-hit-concrete-chunks-after-street-sweeper-accident-on-i-94-in-harper-woods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drivers hit concrete chunks after street sweeper accident on I-94 in Harper Woods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418243671'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 