- Dr. Velonda Anderson joined us on this Meatless Monday to show us how to prepare her Sweet 'n' Sour Slaw.

You can get that recipe and also a recipe for her sweet potato quiche; tempe pasta salad; and avocado salsa below. These recipes are from her cookbook, "Beyond Candied Yams & Sweet Potato Pie."

CLICK HERE FOR DR. V'S RECIPES