- CoreLife Eatery has a new location in southeast Michigan. It recently opened at 205 N. Maple Road in Ann Arbor.

Greg Collins joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their food. You can hear from him in the video player above, and get some recipes below.

SR. GINGER TOFU & ANCIENT GRAINS

Kale (chopped with stems removed) 1.5 oz.

Tri-Color Roasted Organic Quinoa 2 oz.

Beets (matchstick cut) 1 oz.

Broccoli (thin sliced) 1 oz.

Carrots (matchstick cut) 1 oz.

Fresh Ginger To taste

Roasted Organic Tofu 2 oz.

Sriracha To taste

Carrot Chili Vinaigrette 2 oz.

Add kale and quinoa to a mixing bowl and top with broccoli, beets and carrots.

Grate fresh ginger over top of ingredients to taste. Add Sriracha sauce to taste.

Ladle Carrot Vinaigrette Dressing over ingredients and toss vigorously with tongs in order to coat all ingredients thoroughly.

Place mixture in a serving dish and top with roasted organic tofu.

MEDITERRANEAN GREEN BOWL

Romaine 2.5 oz.

Kale (chopped with stems removed) 1 oz.

Grape Tomatoes (halved) 1.5 oz.

Pickled Red Onions 1.5 oz.

Cucumbers (small half slices) 2 oz.

Feta Cheese 1 oz.

Cucumber Basil 2 oz.

Hummus 1.5 oz.

Falafel 2 pieces

Add romaine and kale to a mixing bowl and top with grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers and feta cheese.

Ladle Cucumber Basil dressing over ingredients and toss vigorously with tongs in order to coat all ingredients thoroughly.

Place mixture in a serving dish and top with a scoop of hummus and falafel.