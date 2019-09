- Juicing With Jai is a smoothie meal prep and cold pressed juice company that promotes health and wellness through plants.

All the ingredients are prepped and weighed perfectly for you, so all you need is water and a blender.

Jay and Robert Griggs joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get some of their recipes below.

APPLE CINNAMON SMOOTHIE (BLENDED)

2 Hearty Handfuls Spinach

1/2 Cup of Apples

1/4 Cup of Pineapple

1/2 Cup of Mango

1 Medium Ripe Banana

1/2 of Cucumber

2 Cups of Water

1tsp of Cinnamon

2 tablespoons of Flaxseed

(Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Potassium, Antioxidant Properties, Heart Healthy, Fiber, Protein and Anti-Inflammatory)

BEET IT JUICE (COLD PRESSED)

2 Medium Beets

2 Michigan Red Apples

1 inch of ginger

Juice from a Lemon

(Vitamin C, Heart Healthy, Lowers Cholesterol and has anti inflammatory properties)