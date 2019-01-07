The Nosh Pit's housemade vegan Thousand Island dressing recipe

- The Nost Pit Detroit is now open for lunch.

Owner Karen Schultz and David Eash joined us on The Nine to show us how to make one of their burgers, the Iris Burger. It's a root veggie hashbrown burger.

You can watch in the video player above and get the recipe below for their housemade vegan Thousand Island dressing, which makes the burger extra delicious.

Nosh Pit Detroit's Vegan Thousand Island

Featured on our Larry and Iris Sandwiches in our Hamtramck Restaurant

Yields 1qt

Catsup 2/3c

Dijon 1/3c

Apple cider vinegar 2t

Onion, rough chopped 2-1/2T

Pickle, rough chopped 1/3c

Red peppers (we used roasted), rough chopped 2T

Kosher salt 1t

Pepper 1t

Smoked paprika 1t

Vegan mayo 2c

Place catsup through paprika in a blender. Blend until smooth. Add mayo. Blend until smooth.