This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to change the cabin filter on our cars. Most people don't even know that there's a cabin filter for the interior air-flow in their car, but it should be checked a couple of times a year and replaced, probably, at least once a year.

Some vehicles have that filter accessible under the hood. Most have it located in the interior, behind the glove box. Jill demonstrates how to change the cabin filter in a Grand Cherokee. To find out how to change the cabin filter in your exact vehicle, search YouTube for a tutorial that shows you the location/process in your vehicle. They should all be relatively the same as what Jill shows.

First, Jill removes the door to the glove box. There is a snap-in access panel in the back of the glove box that covers the filter. Just pop off that access panel and you should be able to see the filter. It should slide right out. If your vehicle is a couple of years old and that filter has never been changed, you will be shocked how dirty it is. Just pull it out and slide the new one in. The filter should be marked as to which end goes in first, and which side is up or down.