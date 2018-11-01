Metro DPD and fire department team up for 5th annual chili cook-off challenge

- Teams from metro Detroit police and fire departments will face off in the ultimate chili cook-off.

The 5th annual Metro D 10 Alarm Chili Challenge returns for another exciting year at a new location at the Firehouse Pub in St. Clair Shores.

The public is invited to attend, sample, and vote for their favorite recipe.

A $10-dollar donation at the door supports the Detroit Firemen's Fund as well as the Detroit Benefit and Protective Association.

The event is Saturday November 3rd from 12:00pm-4:00pm at the Firehouse Bar & Grill, 23018 Greater Mack, St Clair Shores.