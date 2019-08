Before fulfill their dreams, before they contribute to society, before they can graduate high school, kids need a foundation where they can build upon their skills.

Enter: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit.

"It is an anchor youth development organization and probably one of the few that fits in the space where a lot of people are and that's giving kids a sense of belonging to their community," said Jeannie Gant, CEO and president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit. "So one-to-one mentoring is about making kids feel like they're apart of the community and that the community cares about them."