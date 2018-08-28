Michigan Science Center, DIA partner up for Arts, Beats and Eats

Posted: Aug 28 2018

Video Posted: Aug 28 2018 11:40AM EDT

Updated: Aug 28 2018 11:41AM EDT

(WJBK) - This weekend will be a busy one around metro Detroit with three major festivals taking place.

Downtown Royal Oak welcomes the annual Arts, Beats and Eats from Friday, Aug. 31 - Monday, Sept. 4. The event is always full of family fun and this year the Michigan Science Center and the Detroit Institute of Arts is partnering up.

Joining FOX 2 is Charles Garling from the DIA and Anna Sterner, traveling science and distance learning coordinator from the Michigan Science Center 

