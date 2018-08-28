Michigan Science Center, DIA partner up for Arts, Beats and Eats
(WJBK) - This weekend will be a busy one around metro Detroit with three major festivals taking place.
Downtown Royal Oak welcomes the annual Arts, Beats and Eats from Friday, Aug. 31 - Monday, Sept. 4. The event is always full of family fun and this year the Michigan Science Center and the Detroit Institute of Arts is partnering up.
Joining FOX 2 is Charles Garling from the DIA and Anna Sterner, traveling science and distance learning coordinator from the Michigan Science Center
Click here for more information.