Michigan Winter Dog Classic in Novi

In just a week, thousands of dogs will compete to win the title of best of show in Novi.

Joining FOX 2 is chairman of the Michigan Winter Dog Classic, Alan Dorfman.

"From January 17th through January 20nd the Suburban Collection Showplace is going to the hounds - - and the terriers and the toy dogs and the hunters. Michigan's largest dog show features more than seven thousand canines each working to prove that they're the top dog. For many, this show is their last stop before competing at the prestigious Westminster Show."

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 9 AM to 5 PM

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 7:30 AM to 5 PM

Saturday January 19, 2019 - 7:30 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 7:30 AM to 5 PM



Click here for more information.