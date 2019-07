- You'll find clothing from Uptown Threads and Clothing Cove.

You'll find jewelry made from auto parts.

You'll find all the food you need.

You'll find it all at the Milford Sidewalk Sale on Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m..

"It's a great way to focus on this year, especially because Milford is celebrating its 150th year," said Traci Goodnough, owner of For Feets Sake. "So we are going to have a ton of great sales."