- Calling all yogis!

Grab your mat and head down to Comerica Park on Saturday, June 15 for Yoga Day. The Mind + Body + Baseball event includes a yoga/barre session on the field. All fans who come get a Tigers-branded yoga mat.

Heather from the Detroit Tigers joined us in studio to tell us more about the event, along with yoga and barre instructors Kacee and Janelle. You can hear more from them in the video player above, and get tickets and more information online here. Check in starts that day at 8 a.m.