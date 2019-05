- Director & Producer Josh Becker came in-studio this morning to talk about the premiere of his new movie "Morning, Noon, & Night" in Royal Oak at the Main Art Theater. Watch in the video player above.

As one of the original Michigan Mafia members, Becker honed his skills growing up in the Detroit suburbs shooting Super 8 movies. Now, he's shot his most recent film with an all-local cast! See the premiere on June 6 at 6:30 pm. Learn more and register here.