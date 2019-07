- Motown legend Martha Reeves joins FOX 2 with Alicia Bradford from Wayne County parks to talk about Motown on the River.

"Wayne County Parks presents Motown on the River, a Motown Review featuring the Motown legend Martha Reeves along with a cast of Motown greats on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. performing seven hours of classic Motown music and all the hits live at Elizabeth Park in Trenton.



In addition to the great Martha Reeves singing her many hits including Heat Wave,Nowhere to Run, Jimmie Mack and Dancing in the Street; this exciting musical event will feature The Miracles Revue featuring Mark Scott, Undisputed Truth known for their hit, Smiling Faces; Spyder Turner known for Stand by Me and, Carolyn Crawford known for My Smile is Just a Frown as well as the 313 Band."