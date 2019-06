- The Mark Blomsteel Band came in-studio to give all of the details and a preview performance for upcoming musical event Nashville North. Watch in the video player above.

Five world-class Nashville touring bands and artists will bring their show to Gaylord for the two-day country music and southern rock showcase. The event will benefit the North Michigan Veterans Coalition.

Nashville based country singer/songwriter Mark Blomsteel may have the sound and soul of this music city beaming through him, but he was born and raised in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. At an early age, he was diagnosed with a genetic eye disease that would eventually leave him legally blind. His limited vision never held Mark back from chasing his dreams and pursuing his goals of becoming a singer/songwriter and awarded artist. He has been awarded Dutch CMA Song of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year as well as Most Promising Act.

Learn more about the band at http://www.markblomsteel.com/ and the musical event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nashville-north-tickets-61839576839/amp.