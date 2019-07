- Owner of Simply Gourmand Jessica Gourieux came in this morning to show off her award-winning cheesecakes and celebrate the national day. Watch in the video player above.

Find the recipe below for her unique savory cheesecake.

Savory Cheesecake

32 oz Cream cheese

8 oz Goat cheese

8 oz Feta cheese

1/2 lb Bacon

1/2 Onion - chopped

3 cloves Garlic- minced

1 bag Spinach

4 Eggs

2 sleeves Ritz crackers

3TBSP Butter (melted)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

1. Crush crackers - mix with melted butter and press into springform pan

2. Cook bacon until crispy, remove from pan and set aside to cool. Drain grease from pan - reserve 2 TBSP. Crumble bacon once cooled.

3. Sauté onions and garlic until translucent- add spinach and continue sautéing until spinach is wilted. Remove from pan and set aside to cool.

4. In a mixer beat cream cheese until light and fluffy

5. Add in goat cheese and feta cheese- and continue mixing, add bacon and spinach mixture.

6. Add eggs one at a time mixing until just incorporated.

7. Pour into prepared springform pan and bake 55-65 minutes. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature- refrigerate a minimum of 4 hours or overnight.

Find more and order your own cheesecake at https://yourcheesecakelady.com.