- RX Optical Spokesperson Brian Nelson came in on The Nine to talk about National Sunglasses Day and the importance of protecting the eyes. Watch in the video player above.

National Sunglasses Day was organized by the Vision Council, and It is an annual holiday celebrating the importance of protecting the eyes from harsh UV rays. Rx Optical will celebrate the day by running a gift card giveaway for those who post a #sunglassselfie on social media for the holiday. Learn more about the contest and browse glasses at https://rxoptical.com/national-sunglasses-day-2019/.