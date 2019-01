- Actor, comedian and native Detroiter Brandon T. Jackson is in the house.

He's got a new comedy show and wants you all to be there.

Jackson will perform at the Punchline this weekend:

Thursday, January 3 - 8pm

Friday, January 4 - 7:30 and 10pm

Saturday, January 5 - 7:30 and 10pm

Sunday, January 6 - 8pm

Punchlibe Comedy Lounge

29555 Northwestern Hwy.

248-996-9641

www.punchlinecomedylounge.com