(FOX 2) - Event Producers Vickie Elmer came in to share all of the details about the upcoming Palmer Park Art Fair. Watch in the video player above. </p><p>The Palmer Park Art Fair will bring a taste of New Orleans to Detroit this year, and also will support more emerging artists from Detroit than ever before. New to this year's event is an Authors Tent, which celebrates the art of writing.</p><p>More than a dozen local writers, from very diverse backgrounds, will be publicly reading from and selling their books of poetry, fiction, photography and nonfiction. In addition, there will be food trucks, local artisanal food from FoodLab Detroit small businesses, acoustic music, hands-on art projects and a beer tent featuring Motor City Brewing. The fair will take place on June 1 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm as well as June 2 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Palmer Park is located along Woodward between McNichols and Seven Mile. Admission and parking are free. 