New film about Alzheimer's airing on Detroit Public Television

- A new film that aims to help better understand Alzheimer's disease is airing this week on Detroit Public Television.

"Those on the Front Lines of Alzheimer's and Dementia" uncovers the challenges and heartbreak families face while trying to care for loved ones with the disease.

The film began with a promise Keith Famie made to himself, that someday he would address the topic after his father succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2003.

Famie joined us in studio to tell us more about the film, along with Dr. Henry Paulson, the Lucile Groff Professor of Neurology for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders in the Department of Neurology at the University of Michigan. You can hear from them in the video player above.

The film airs on Detroit Public Television on June 27 at 9pm.