The acclaimed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre returns to the Detroit Opera House March 15-17. Enjoy three days of performances which celebrate their 60th anniversary. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Ailey's extraordinary dancers will do a variety of dynamic ballets, including hip-hop innovator Rennie Harris' Lazarus. The inspiring finale of all performances is Alvin Ailey's signature American masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed as a must-see for all. Megan Jakel, one of Ailey's stars and a Michigan native, performed an excerpt of Robert Battle's Ella, celebrating the great Ella Fitzgerald and danced to her virtuosic scatting from a live concert recording of "Airmail Special."

The Michigan Opera Theatre will offer an afterglow following Saturday evening's performance where attendees will have the opportunity to meet company dancers. The event also includes drinks, a strolling reception and DJ & dancing.

Ticket prices for the performance range from $35 to $105. Tickets for the afterglow are $40 per person or $75 per couple (performance tickets are sold separately). Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (313) 237-7464 or in person at the Detroit Opera House (1526 Broadway, Detroit).