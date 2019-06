- Artistic Director Slipstream Theatre Initiative Bailey Boudreau and Actor Richard Payton came on The Nine to discuss their latest production Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde. Watch in the video player above.

The show dates are on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 30th at 7 pm. The performance is Moises Kaufman, sponsored by Muhammad Choudhry. Find more information and get tickets on Slipstreamti@slipstreamti.com.