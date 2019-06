-

Chef Bobby Nahra along with Assistant Manager Brandolyn Keller of Port O' Call Restaurant & Lounge joined us on The Nine to talk about the redesign of their menu at the new restaurant on the waterfront in Algonac, Michigan. Watch in the video player above.

Chef Bobby supplied the instructions for the new restaurant's Tiki Cocktails, listed below.

Learn more about the restaurant at https://www.lakestclairguide.com/service/port-o-call-algonac/.

Drunken Monkey

1 1/2oz Kahlua & Baileys

1/2oz banana liquor & coconut rum

Splash heavy cream

Whole banana

Blend until smooth



Watermelon Fresca

1 1/2oz Cruzan key lime rum

3-4 pieces of watermelon muddled

2 lime slices muddled

Shaken served over ice with a splash of sprite

Pineapple Pontoon

1 1/2oz pineapple Cruzan rum

3 pieces of pineapple

2 basil leaves

Muddle/ Shaken

Pour over ice and top with sprite