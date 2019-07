- Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat joined us on The Nine to whip up New York Strip steak. Watch in the video player above.

Find the recipe below.

New York Strip Steaks alla Rosalie

Ingredients:

8-10 ounces Boneless NY Strip steaks (plan 1 steak per person)

8 fl oz Olive Oil

2 fl oz Red Wine

2 cloves Garlic, minced

2-3 sprigs Fresh Thyme and Rosemary, leaves only, chopped

1 teas Black Pepper, freshly milled

½ pound Baby Arugula

1 Tbls Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 teas Lemon Juice, fresh squeezed

4 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano, shaved

1 recipe Horseradish Salsa Cruda from below

Horseradish Salsa Cruda

Ingredients: (enough for 4-6 steaks)

1 quart Heirloom Tomatoes, diced

3 each Green Onions, minced

3 Tbls Fresh Basil Pesto

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbls Balsamic Vinegar

2 Tbls Capers, rough chop

2 Tbls Fresh Basil, chiffonade

2 Tbls Fresh Parsley, chopped

½ cup Pitted Olives, rough chopped

2 Tbls Horseradish prepared

To taste Salt and Pepper

Method:

1. Combine all of the above ingredients together in a mixing bowl.

2. Mix thoroughly to blend and season as needed with salt and pepper.

3. Best prepared a day ahead of time to allow the flavors to marry together.

Cracked Peppercorn-Burgundy Wine and Shallot Butter

Ingredients:

4 cups Shallots, Minced

30 cloves Garlic

3/4 cup Mixed Peppercorns, toasted and cracked

12 cups Burgundy wine

10 lb Whole Unsalted butter

as needed Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Chopped parsley

Method:

1. Place the wine, garlic, and the shallots in a pan and reduce until almost dry.

Cool and add all other ingredients blend until smooth.

2. This is used to melt over the steaks right when they come off of the grill. Slice into thin coins and place over the hot steaks, it will melt and glaze them naturally.

Find an Andiamo near you at https://andiamoitalia.com/.