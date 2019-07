- Northville Grub Crawl Event Manager Lindsey Butzin, as well as Chef Salvatore Monteleone, came in to whip up some vegetable risotto and talk about the upcoming Northville Grub Crawl. Watch in the video player above.

See the recipe below.

Vegetable Risotto

Sautee a couple of oz of onions with olive oil

Add about 1 1/2 oz of each:

Bell Peppers

Mushroom

Zucchini

Squash

Asparagus

Arbora rice

Add 6-8oz of vegetable stock

Salt & pepper to taste

Finish with 2 pinches of parmesan cheese.

Sauteed down for about 15 minutes. Until creamy texture.

Event crawlers will receive a flyer and event map that highlights their Grub Crawl starting point. Free shuttle transportation operates on a 15-minute schedule to take Crawlers from one restaurant to the next, or you can crawl on your own. Crawlers begin at the restaurant indicated on their ticket where they will be greeted by a Chamber volunteer. From this starting location, participants can either drive to each of the other restaurants or take a Grub Crawl shuttle.

The annual Grub Crawl showcases restaurants within Northville and some outside of the community as well. It is a great opportunity for friends, families, and co-workers to get together and enjoy a fun-filled evening with great food. There will be ten participating restaurants, including Brann's Steakhouse & Grille, Edwards Cafe and Caterer, North Center Brewing Company, Twin Peaks Restaurants, 160 Main, Le George, Mission BBQ, Northville Sports Den, Beyond Juice, Northville Winery and Brewing Company with Genitti's Hole In The Wall catering. Tickets are $25/person and available online at www.northville.org, on-site at Good Time Party Store (567 W. 7 Mile Road) or the Chamber Office (195 S. Main Street). 30 tickets are allocated for each restaurant while supplies last.