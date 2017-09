- This weekend is the Oakland County Irish Fest.



The festival on 12 Mile between Wakefield and Tyler honors Irish traditions with dancing, food and drink, and of course Irish music.

Shopping from local businesses and vendors start at 10 a.m. Music runs 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m, and the beer tent on Robin is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Joining FOX 2 is Terry Murphy and Chris Spilker, who will be performing there this weekend.