- Since the event's inception in 2004, the Paul W. Smith Golf Classic has raised nearly $6 million net funds and is considered one of the most successful fundraisers of its kind in Michigan.

The Tournament is celebrating its 16th year and this year benefits 4 charities that impact nearly 55,0000 children. Charities include The Children's Foundation, Detroit PAL, The Children's Center and Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit.

Doug Ferrick from The Children's Foundation joined us in studio to tell us more about it. For more information, visit www.paulwsmithgolf.com.