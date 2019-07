- Ocean Prime Executive Chef Chris Mayer joined us on The Nine to demo their Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. Watch in the video player above.

Ocean Prime features an impressive menu of seafood and prime cuts of steak and signature cocktails. Desserts are made in-house, including the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie (Peanut Butter Mousse, Bittersweet Chocolate Ganache) and their 10-layer carrot cake. Happy Hour at the lounge begins at 2 pm Monday through Saturday and includes $5 off small plates, sushi and signature cocktails. Try a dish on Coolidge Highway in Troy, across from Somerset. Browse the menu at www.ocean-prime.com.