2018 Michigan State Fair Superstar' Grand Prize Winners the Keynote Sisters, Phoebe and Jaclyn Holmes joined us on The Nine to give a performance and talk about the singing contest. Watch in the video player above.

This popular feature of the Michigan State Fair debuted in 2014 and is now celebrating its 6th year. The Superstar contest offers a 'purely Michigan' mentoring twist on the standard pop music talent contest formula. In addition to a $2,000 cash prize, winners receive a prize package that includes production of an EP at Pearl Sound Studios with renowned sound engineer and producer Chuck Alkazian; songwriting advice, artist and repertoire coaching from award-winning artist/producer Nadir Omowale; live performance booking consultation from 2 Stones Events - your source for live music; and Indie Music Business Coaching from Music Mentor and artist Jill Jack and her company, Dream Big Incorporated.

Learn more about the competition at https://www.michiganstatefairllc.com/state-fair-superstar .