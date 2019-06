President of the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce Jackie Lovejoy and Chef and Owner of Famous Hamburger Mohammed Hider joined us on The Nine to talk about the upcoming food festival Taste of Dearborn. Watch in the video player above.

Wine tasting, mouthwatering food and more will return to the Taste of Dearborn on June 19. Attendees will experience food from various Dearborn restaurants at the annual event, presented by Jim Thorpe, Ameriprise Financial, and hosted by the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce. General admission tickets are available for $35, and include appetizers from 25+ participating restaurants in West Downtown Dearborn and the Fairlane Town Center complex. General admission and wine tasting tickets are available at www.dearbornareachamber.org or by calling 313-584-6100. Tickets are on sale now. Save $10 with the coupon code: fox2