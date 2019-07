- Tigers Director of Promotions and Special Events Haley Kolff, along with Chief Development Officer for Karmanos Cancer Institute Katrina Studvent came in-studio to talk the upcoming Pink out the Park. Watch in the video player above.

The "Go to Bat Against Breast Cancer" special will include a $15 ticket sale. The offer includes lower bowl tickets with a portion of the purchase donated to the Karmanos Cancer Institute benefitting breast cancer research



The 8th annual Pink out the Park game is Friday, July 19. Tigers vs. Toronto.

Learn more online at https://www.mlb.com/tigers/tickets/specials/pink-out-the-park.