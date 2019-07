The first full-service pet supply store is coming to Downtown Detroit as Southeast Michigan-based Premier Pet Supply plans its seventh location.

Mike Palmer from Premier Pet Supply has some exciting plans for downtown, which will be in the New City Club Apartments on Washington Blvd near Grand Circus Park - right across the street from a dog park that's already there.

And if you're down there and need to cool off your pet this summer, he's got the goods. From a cooling bed to cold toys - whatever your pet needs to beat the heat, they'll be selling it downtown.