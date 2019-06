- The Jagged Fork duo Francesco Adamopoulos and Brandon Shouneyia joined us to show off their tips for making a very berry french toast. Watch in the video player above.

Find the recipe for the Very Berry French Toast below.

For the batter

6 eggs

1/4 cup whole milk

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Beat all together in a bowl large enough to dip bread.

Cream cheese frosting

1 8oz block cream cheese at room temp

1 tbsp half and half

1 tbsp vanilla extract

16 oz powdered sugar

Pinch of salt

Whip all together in a bowl and place in a zip top bag for pipping

2 pieces challah

Melba sauce

Strawberry banana and blueberry for garnish

Powdered sugar

Melt butter or spray with nonstick spray in a pan. dip 2 pieces of challah bread into the batter, letting excess batter drip off and drop into the hot pan. After it forms a nice crust flip and do the same to the other side. Mound 3/4 tbsp banana creme cheese between bread. Top with cream cheese frosting. Garnish with strawberries banana and blueberries for the red white and blue look. Drizzle Melba sauce over and powdered sugar.

Find more information, as well as their menu, at https://www.thejaggedfork.com/.