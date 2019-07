- Red Wood Grill Chef Scott Houghmaster came in this morning alongside Festival Co-Producer Matt Flynn to demo their BBQ Pulled Pork. Watch in the video player above.

Find the recipe below:

Ingredients:

Pork shoulder (approx. 8 to 10 lbs.) 2 each

Red Wood Grill seasoning (Lawry's is our second choice!) Generous

Apple cider vinegar 4 cups

Brown sugar 1 lb

Apple juice 1 Qt

Water 9 cups

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce 6 cups

PREPARATION STEPS

1. Light the BBQ grill at least 15 to 30 minutes before cooking (use red oak wood in the grill or your favorite woodchips) so the flame can burn down and you can get a good smoke to start.

2. Coat entire pork with your favorite dry rub (you can never have enough).

3. Place pork shoulder (fat cap side down to start… not over a direct flame) turn frequently. This will give the pork a nice smoke flavor.

4. Frequently turn the pork shoulder to ensure an even cooking surface. You are looking for grilled smoked pork, not charred pork. Cook pork for about 3 1/2 to 4 hours on the top of the grill.

5. Check the pork to ensure you have a smoke ring about 1/4 of an inch.

6. Use an oven rack in the bottom of a 6" deep roasting pan and place the 2 pork shoulders on top (trying not to bunch them together) pour the water, apple juice, and cider vinegar (2 cups) into the pan.

7. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and aluminum foil (seal tightly).

8. Place in oven at 350 degrees for approximately (4) hours, check after (2 hours) add more water if needed.

9. Pork shoulders are done when the meat starts to pull apart. The pork bone will pull out easily without any meat on it

10. Remove any visible fat and throw away.

11. Add the brown sugar, BBQ sauce, and apple cider vinegar (2 cups) to the meat and mix well.

12. Enjoy!

Celebrate summer at the 5th annual Michigan Rib Fest at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion Township. The festival will welcome thousands of guests for a four-day frenzy of BBQ, bands, and family fun. The event will feature live music, dishes from dozens of food vendors, a Kids Zone, and more.

Kids 12 and under free, and there is a $3 entry fee anyone over 13. A portion of the entry fee goes to local charities. Learn more and get your tickets at MichiganRibFest.com