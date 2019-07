- Director of Culinary Development and Chef Pete Loren of Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace joined us to talk road trip snacks. Watch in the video player above.

See their recipe below.

Nino's Homemade Granola

Makes about 10 Cups

This Granola recipe is delicious as a cereal or snack any time of the day. Feel free to add additional ingredients (like sun-dried fruit or additional nut varieties) to suit your own individual tastes.

Note: If you wish to make pre-portioned "bars", portion mixture into non-stick muffin tins sprayed with non-stick vegetable spray, press down on the mixture lightly before baking and do not stir while baking.

7 cups Rolled Oats

1 cup Wheat Germ

1 cup Wheat Bran

1⁄2 cup Brown Sugar

1⁄2 cup Vegetable Oil

1⁄2 cup Maple Syrup or Honey

1⁄2 cup Water

1 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract (Pure)

1 tsp. Ground Cinnamon

1⁄4 tsp. Ground Nutmeg

1⁄2 tsp. Salt

1 cup Raisins

1 cup Pecans or Slivered Almonds

1 cup Flaked Sweet Coconut (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

2. In a large bowl, mix oats, wheat germ and wheat bran.

3. In a medium bowl, blend brown sugar, vegetable oil, maple syrup (or honey), water, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

4. Stir the moist, seasoning mixture into the oat mixture until evenly moistened, and transfer to a large, shallow baking dish.

5. Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, stirring every 15 minutes, until lightly brown. Mix raisins, pecans and coconut into the dish, and continue baking about 15 to 20 minutes.

6. Allow to cool, then store in airtight containers until use.