Rockin County Music Festival in Taylor to feature Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Dominion

- The Rockin County Music Festival is coming to Taylor this weekend.

The festival takes places tonight and tomorrow at Heritage Park. Here's the lineup (artists and set times are subject to change, all shows are rain or shine):

Friday:



4:00 - 4:30 p.m. Carly Collura

5:00 - 5:40 p.m. James Barker Band

6:10 - 7:10 p.m. The Railers

7:40 - 8:40 p.m. Lauren Duski

9:10 - 10:30 p.m. Billy Ray Cyrus

Saturday:

1:50 - 2:30 p.m. - Annabelle Road

3:00 - 3:35 p.m. - Stephen Clark of WXYZ

3:55 - 4:30 p.m. - Brandon Lay

4:55 - 5:30 p.m. - Rachel Lipsky

5:55 - 6:30 p.m. - Devin Dawson

6:55 - 7:30 p.m. - Carly Pearce

7:55 - 8:45 p.m. - Michael Ray

9:15 - 10:45 p.m. - Old Dominion

