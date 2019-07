- Singer Jill Jack came in this morning to perform with her acoustic guitar and talk Royal Oak Live Music Thursdays. Watch in the video player above.

Royal Oak live music options are amping up with the launch of "Live Music Thursdays." Already recognized as one of southeast Michigan's top music cities, Royal Oak is featuring a wide array of live music entertainment throughout downtown all summer.

Live Music Thursdays kick off on July 11 for six consecutive Thursdays with live music performances at the Royal Oak Commission for the Arts Summer Concert Series, which is returning by popular demand, as well as nearly a dozen popular live music venues throughout Royal Oak.

Beginning at 6 pm, the Summer Concerts Series includes:

July 18: Detroit School of Rock / Paxonton/Spangler Quartet / Dave Hamilton Band

July 25: Detroit School of Rock / Jill Jack Band / The Orbitsuns

August 1: Detroit School of Rock / Mark Randisi / Theo Gridiron Spight & Friends

August 8: Detroit School of Rock / Killer Flamingos

August 15: Detroit School of Rock / Nick Kuhl & the Gang / Kris Kurzawa Group with Barbara Payton Plays Led Zeppelin

Find the details online at https://www.romi.gov/218/Summer-Concert-Series.