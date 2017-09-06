Running, lifestyle tips from Deena Kastor

- Deena Kastor is a long distance running legend. She's an American marathon record holder and an Olympic medalist.

She's in town to talk about her Olympic experience and share healthy lifestyle tips. She'll visit the Birmingham and Northville Gazelle Sports locations to join the stores' regular community runs on September 6. The Birmingham "Moms on the Move" Run is at 9:30 a.m., and the Northville "Urban Herd" run is at 6:30 p.m.

Deena also joined us in studio to tell us more about her visit. You can hear from her in the video player above.