- Carey Gustafson of Handmade Detroit came in this morning to talk about their upcoming Craft Bazaar at Detroit's Mo Pop music festival on July 27 and July 28. Watch in the video player above.

Handmade Detroit is thrilled to be back at the Mo Pop Festival this year, curating the Craft Bazaar Village. The event will showcase a group of 24 makers and artists from Metro Detroit.

Vendor applications are now also open for the 14th annual Detroit Urban Craft Fair. Michigan's largest and longest-running indie craft fair is returning to the world's biggest Masonic Temple from December 6 to December 8, and your original, modern handmade crafts or packaged craft foods could be featured there! More than 10,000 holiday shoppers are expected, The application is due by 11:59pm on September 25.

Visit the website to submit work at http://handmadedetroit.com/.

Learn more and purchase tickets to Detroit's Mo Pop music festival at https://mopopfestival.com/passes.html