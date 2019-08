- Coop Caribbean Fusion Chef Max Hardy joined us on The Nine to serve up his star shrimp cerviche. Watch in the video player above and get his recipe below.

CHEF MAXCEL HARDY'S SHRIMP CEVICHE RECIPE

Cook Time: 10min

Prep Time: 10 min

Servings: 3-5

Pro tip: remember to clean your hands after handing Jalapeno peppers.

Ingredients

1 pound of peeled and deveined shrimp

Juice of 5-7 limes

Juice of 1-2 oranges

½ cup of red onion, diced

2 jalapeños minced

1 cup cucumber, seeded and diced

1 cup of chopped cherry tomatoes

2-4 tbsp. of fresh chopped cilantro

1 avocado, sliced and diced

Pinch of salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation (Cooking in Citrus)

1. Remove tails from shrimp and cut into bite-sized pieces. In a large bowl, combine shrimp with lime juice, orange juice, onion, and jalapeños. Season with salt, then let marinate in the refrigerator until shrimp is opaque and firm, 4 hours.

2. Stir in cucumber, tomatoes, and cilantro, and season with salt and pepper.

Serve on toast-points, tostadas, or with pita bread

Top ceviche with sliced avocado and serve immediately

To Serve

Place on a platter and enjoy!!

Hardy returned to Detroit after making a name for himself in Miami, quickly opened two restaurants, and began training and mentoring young Black chefs in Detroit. Learn more about Hardy at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/07/16/dining/black-chefs-restaurants-food.html.