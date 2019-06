- Founder Simply From the Heart, Jackelyn Gauci Kastanis, joined us this morning to talk about their pampering with a purpose - giving patients smiles through their makeovers. Learn more in the video player above.

Simply From the Heart will host the event Heels and Wheels Wednesday, June 26 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm in Northville. Tickets are $50 and proceeds go to the nonprofit organization. Get your tickets at http://sftheart.org/product/simply-from-the-heart-heels-and-wheels-event/.