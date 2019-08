The summer grilling season may be winding down, but for a lot of people their love of beef never ends.

George Quackenbush, the executive director of the Michigan Beef Industry Commission, joined us with some tips about beef, no matter what time of year you're making it.

They'll also be at the Michigan State Fair at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, from Aug. 29 - Sept. 2, to answer all your beef-related questions.