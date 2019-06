- Owner of Mannina's Wine House Jim Meldrum, along with War Water Brewery Owner Kris Paul came in to give us all of the details on the St. Clair Beer and Wine Fest. Watch in the video player above.

The St. Clair Beer & Wine Fest on the River takes place June 22 from 4:30 pm tp 11 pm at the Riverview Plaza Courtyard. Presented by the St. Clair Chamber of Commerce, this event offers over 100 local beer and wine vendors such as Roak Brewing Co., Griffin Claw, Great Lakes Brewing Co., Atwater and many more.

Attendees will enjoy live entertainment from Rockstar and The Dave Hamilton Band, along with games like cornhole and giant Jenga, as they sample food from vendors including War Water Brewery, Drifters, Pizza Hut and Black & Bleu BBQ.

Tickets for the St. Clair Beer & Wine Fest are $45 and include 10 drink tickets for 5 oz. samples, a keepsake glass and access to all activities. All tickets can be purchased online. 21 and over only.

For more information, visit www.stclairbeerandwine.com.