This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us some of her favorite hacks, using Dawn dish soap.

Jill says that Dawn will do things that other products will not because it contains alcohol, so it cuts through dirt and grease better than some other products.

The first thing that Jill did was make her own ice packs using Ziploc bags and Dawn. The beauty of this is that you can custom make the size and fullness that you need for you specific situation/injury. Just choose a bag and fill as much as needed. Lay them flat in the freezer. Within a couple of hours, you'll have a reusable icepack.