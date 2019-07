- If you're looking for fine dining in Detroit, the elegance of Prime and Proper fits the bill.

The steaks are amazing, the atmosphere is high end, and the customer service is high quality. But surprisingly enough the approach to preparing the food is simple, proving less can be more.

Prime and Proper is located on Griswold in Capitol Park. It's just as elegant as those fancy New York and Chicago steakhouses, but this one has a twist: the dry-aged program. You can walk around the restaurant and pick out which cut you want for your meal.

"I think everybody likes the visual. Everyone eats with their eyes," executive chef Vincent tells us.

While Josh Landon was there, he got to nosh on an 18-ounce bone-in New York strip and a 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye that were prepared on a wood fire charcoal grill, as all the steaks and meats are.

And let's not forget about the sides like the wood fire Napa cabbage, thinly sliced with ginger, jalapeno, garlic, and cilantro all stuffed in between the leaves. We also sampled their famous mac & cheese, scallop crudo and tomato salad.

Prime and Proper opens at 4 p.m. during the week and 5 p.m. on the weekends.